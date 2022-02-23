First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

