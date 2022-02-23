First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,136,662.88 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.43. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$37.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Several research firms have commented on FM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.93.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

