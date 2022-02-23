First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $36.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

