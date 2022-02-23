FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 213,715 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

