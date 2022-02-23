FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $202.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

