Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Five9 by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.09 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.74.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

