Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $10.21 on Wednesday, reaching $104.14. 3,131,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 52 week low of $103.59 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.74.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

