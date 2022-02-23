Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.5-757.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.50 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.74.

FIVN stock traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $103.59 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Five9 by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Five9 by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

