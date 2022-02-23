Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

INDL opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $67.12.

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

