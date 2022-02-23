Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
INDL opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $67.12.
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (INDL)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.