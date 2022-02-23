Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $314,000 in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

HYXU stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. iShares International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

