Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 15,892 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 73.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

FCOM opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $57.33.

