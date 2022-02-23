Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

