Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 5,133 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XPH opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

