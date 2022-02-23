Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,841,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Shares of SPUU opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.