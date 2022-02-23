Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fluor by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,566 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fluor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

