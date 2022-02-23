Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

