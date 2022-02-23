Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
FLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
