Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Lowered to £140 at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from £175 ($238.00) to £140 ($190.40) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($204.00) to £155 ($210.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($262.48) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($231.20) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($244.80) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £158.70 ($215.82).

FLTR stock opened at £104.40 ($141.98) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,912 ($134.80) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($267.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is £125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.96.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

