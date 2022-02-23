Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet reissued a reduce rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.24.

F stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

