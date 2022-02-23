Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $116.51

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.51 and last traded at $116.56, with a volume of 11181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

