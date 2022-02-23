Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. 1,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 67,818 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.