Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE:NEU opened at $316.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $405.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.91 and a 200 day moving average of $339.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEU. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.