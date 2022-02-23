Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in DaVita by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 67,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in DaVita by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in DaVita by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

NYSE DVA opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

