Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $671,000 in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
