Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $716,000 in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $778.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

