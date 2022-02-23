Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,359 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 51.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2,579.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $963.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

