Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $650,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

