Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will announce $41.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.44 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $59.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $171.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.27 million to $177.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $172.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE FSP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.78. 31,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $601.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

