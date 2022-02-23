Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.83 ($75.94).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.16 ($68.36) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

