Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

FRA FRE opened at €33.51 ($38.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.18 and a 200-day moving average of €39.18. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($90.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

