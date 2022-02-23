Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

FRE stock opened at €33.51 ($38.08) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.18 and its 200-day moving average is €39.18. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($90.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

