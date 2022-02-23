Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $85.49. 569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,110. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.07 and a beta of 0.64.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

