frontdoor (FTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in frontdoor by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

