Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 1,202 ($16.35) and last traded at GBX 1,202 ($16.35), with a volume of 92184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.95).

Specifically, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($17.00), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($43,570.65).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($35.84) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.48) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.48) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,918 ($39.68).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,111.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market cap of £478.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29.

Frontier Developments Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

