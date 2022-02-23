FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $144.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

