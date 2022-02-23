Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.67 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 696,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

