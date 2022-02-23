Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.28% of Funko worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.7% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 12.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 in the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.