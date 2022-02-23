Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.01 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 80.05 ($1.09). Approximately 9,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.16).
The firm has a market cap of £18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile (LON:FAB)
See Also
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.