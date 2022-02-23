Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.01 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 80.05 ($1.09). Approximately 9,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.16).

The firm has a market cap of £18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

