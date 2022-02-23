FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

