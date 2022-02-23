FY2022 EPS Estimates for Argo Blockchain Plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARBK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.