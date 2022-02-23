FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Reduced by Analyst

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.18). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

