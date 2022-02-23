FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2,268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

