FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

UBSFY stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

