FY2023 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Increased by SVB Leerink

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
RCM opened at $25.86 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 174,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after acquiring an additional 239,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 596,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.