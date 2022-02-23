Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.68 EPS

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($4.68), Yahoo Finance reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%.

Shares of GOTU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 224,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,262. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

