General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $163.12 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

