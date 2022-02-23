GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $36,583.58

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 55.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $36,583.58 and approximately $42.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,359,440 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.