Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $56.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,856,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genpact by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after acquiring an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

