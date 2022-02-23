Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.02. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

