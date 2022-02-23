Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

RUTH opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $778.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

