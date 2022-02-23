Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.56 Million Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,678,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

QURE stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

